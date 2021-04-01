CM Jam Kamal Khan advises employees to end protest , hand over affairs to committee for resolving

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday advised the employees to end their protest for public interest and hand over their affairs to formulated committee for addressing them in well manner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday advised the employees to end their protest for public interest and hand over their affairs to formulated committee for addressing them in well manner.

He said incumbent government had always thought for betterment of the employees but the current approach adopted by them was very inappropriate.

A few people, being government employees, had been imprisoned for similar acts in the past but today they were again misleading the employees, he said.

The chief minister said that we were all well aware of the dire situation facing Pakistan and Balochistan along with the rest of the world after the global pandemic.

The government was finding it difficult to address the challenge in terms of development and other budget matters, he said, adding that it seemed that some elements wanted to increase the economic pressure in Balochistan and stop the development process which was absolutely indispensable for the province.

He said therefore, the employees of the Secretariat should start carrying out their jobs and responsibilities in an efficient manner, away from the words of some misguided people.

The chief minister said that the employees were given full opportunity to protest and express their grievances but it had been used by a few people as a political platform. As a result of the plight of the people, the spread of coronavirus and the threat of terrorism, full legal action would be taken against the responsible, he mentioned.

The chief minister said that those people had been given jobs by government and responsibilities to solve the problems of public and not to increase issues for them, therefore the employees should now end the protest and hand over the affairs to formulated committee and start their work for the sake of the people.

He bluntly said that all the responsibilities from today onwards would be on those who provoked the people with their speeches on stage, used wrong language, made false statements and took matters into their own hands.