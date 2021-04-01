UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Jam Kamal Khan Advises Employees To End Protest , Hand Over Affairs To Committee For Resolving

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:41 PM

CM Jam Kamal Khan advises employees to end protest , hand over affairs to committee for resolving

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday advised the employees to end their protest for public interest and hand over their affairs to formulated committee for addressing them in well manner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday advised the employees to end their protest for public interest and hand over their affairs to formulated committee for addressing them in well manner.

He said incumbent government had always thought for betterment of the employees but the current approach adopted by them was very inappropriate.

A few people, being government employees, had been imprisoned for similar acts in the past but today they were again misleading the employees, he said.

The chief minister said that we were all well aware of the dire situation facing Pakistan and Balochistan along with the rest of the world after the global pandemic.

The government was finding it difficult to address the challenge in terms of development and other budget matters, he said, adding that it seemed that some elements wanted to increase the economic pressure in Balochistan and stop the development process which was absolutely indispensable for the province.

He said therefore, the employees of the Secretariat should start carrying out their jobs and responsibilities in an efficient manner, away from the words of some misguided people.

The chief minister said that the employees were given full opportunity to protest and express their grievances but it had been used by a few people as a political platform. As a result of the plight of the people, the spread of coronavirus and the threat of terrorism, full legal action would be taken against the responsible, he mentioned.

The chief minister said that those people had been given jobs by government and responsibilities to solve the problems of public and not to increase issues for them, therefore the employees should now end the protest and hand over the affairs to formulated committee and start their work for the sake of the people.

He bluntly said that all the responsibilities from today onwards would be on those who provoked the people with their speeches on stage, used wrong language, made false statements and took matters into their own hands.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Protest Chief Minister World Budget All From Government Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

16 minutes ago

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

31 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

31 minutes ago

KP government committed to masses' welfare: Taimur ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 rescue 1842 people during March

3 minutes ago

Cancel Osaka's Olympic torch relay leg over virus: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.