CM Jam Kamal Khan Balochistan vows to keep equal development in all districts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said incumbent provincial government was working day and night for maintaining the equal development and provision of basic amenities to all areas.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that work was in full swing on various projects for the improvement and growth of infrastructure in Quetta and other districts. The CM further said the road construction, development and expansion projects in various parts of the city are being implemented expeditiously under the Quetta package. Work was underway on Joint Road improvement and expansion projects at a cost of Rs. 5048 million of which 40% work has been completed. Similarly, expansion and construction work of Sabzal Road was also in progress at a total cost of Rs. 7480 million, he mentioned. The Chief Minister said a project for construction and rehabilitation of internal roads in Sariab area at a cost of Rs.1160 million is being implemented, besides, structure and repair work of 7.6 km section of Sariab Road is also underway. He noted the project is estimated to be 5443.90 million, 65% of the work of this project has been finished.

He said that a project is being implemented with huge funds for rehabilitation and upgrading of parks including Benazir Park, Shahbaz Town, Liaquat Park, Inscomb Road, Satellite Town Quetta, Airport Park, Health Park, Spini Road and Sadiq Shaheed Park in Quetta in which more than half of the work has been accomplished.

The Chief Minister further said that a project for construction and renovation of sports complexes at various places in Quetta is underway at a cost of Rs. 494.65 million while 80% of the work of this project has been done. Work is also underway on a project for beautification and renovation of Quetta city at a cost of Rs. 253.365 million, of which 50% work has been concluded, despite funds of new development schemes were allocated including Rs, 870.477 million for Sirki Road, Rs, 1113.102 million for expansion and improvement of Brewery Road, Rs. 1723.633 million for expansion of Smanguli Road (Koyla Phatik to Khizi Chowk) and Rs. 781.712 million for extension and development of Prince Road, he said. He said new hospitals are being built for provision of quality treatment including Bacha Khan Hospital, Nawan Killi, Cardiac Emergency Response Center, and a modern 160-bed cancer hospital. Similarly, construction of Kach Dale Action Dam near Quetta city is underway to secure water resources, the CM said and added that he himself was in constant touch with the concerned authorities in order to maintain the pace and quality of work on development projects. The Chief Minister hoped that with the completion of these development projects, the situation of the city would change radically and the best facilities could be available to the citizens.