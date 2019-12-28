CM Jam Kamal striving hard to develop Balochistan; Leader Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Malik Maslahuddin Mengal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Leader Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Malik Maslahuddin Mengal Saturday said the incumbent provincial government headed by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was striving hard to develop province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Leader Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Malik Maslahuddin Mengal Saturday said the incumbent provincial government headed by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was striving hard to develop province.

Talking to APP, he said in this regard, provincial regime had increased funds in Provincial Public Sector Program (PSDP) in financial budget 2019-20 to ensure growth of respective areas of Balochistan.

"Health, education, clean water and provisions of jobs are being focused for interest of public", he said.

Hence, provincial coalition government is taking consultation of opposition leaders so that problems of common people would be addressed properly", he said saying work of development schemes were also carried out in Constituencies of opposition members for ensuring good governance.

He noted that past governments had ignored opposition members' areas in advance projects which created sense of deprivation among them.

He added that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led government believed in serving common people and on provision of facilities for all .

"Livestock Expo was successfully arranged for the first time in the history of Balochistan under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in which people of the area and also representatives of foreign companies' took advantages of vast opportunities being availed by investing in Balochistan' economic projects", he stated.

Reply to a another question, Maslahuddin said coalition parties are united under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan due to his vision of introducing development based projects.