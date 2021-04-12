CM Kamal directs for feasibility report of Quetta Safe City project Phase-II

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Balochistan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to prepare feasibility report of Quetta Safe City project Phase-II

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to prepare feasibility report of Quetta Safe City project Phase-II.

The Chief Minister also directed to launch low cost housing schemes in the coming financial year while chairing a high level meeting held here to review the progress of PSDP 2020-21 and the preparation of proposed development schemes and their concept papers in the next financial year.

Additional Chief Secretary gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the progress of the Annual Development Program 2020-21.

The Transport Department briefed the meeting on the concept paper of the proposed project pertaining to training of drivers in the next financial year.

"The relevant departments should use state-of-the-art technology to check the fitness of local transport running on the provincial highways," Jam Kamal directed the transport department.

The Hub safe city projects would be included in the development programme of next financial year, it was told.

The Concept papers of 11 projects have been prepared for the next financial year, the Urban Planning Department told the meeting.

It was also briefed that the proposed scheme of Centralized Local, Domicile Certificate Management System has been made part of the development program.

Moreover, a plan has been proposed for setting up of e-service centers in the next financial year whereas all the facilities would be provided to the customers under one roof in the e-service centers, the meeting was informed.

A concept paper has also been prepared for the e-learning project in the next financial year.