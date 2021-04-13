UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Kamal Takes Notice Of Illegal Fish Catching Of Non-native Trawlers At Maritime Boundaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

CM Kamal takes notice of illegal fish catching of non-native trawlers at maritime boundaries

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday took strict notice of illegal arrival of non-native trawlers and catching of fishing activities at maritime boundaries of Balochistan.

He also expressed his resentment at the continuation of this illegal trawling process and directed to write to the Secretary Fisheries in this regard to inquire why he did not take practical steps to halt this illegal activity so far.

The Chief Minister said that if the Fisheries Department will not resolve these issues then the provincial government will take legal action against the trespassers.

He said we would take all possible steps to rectify the situation for prevention of illegal trawling in our territorial waters and loss of fishermen.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister All Government

Recent Stories

NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers to Meet by Video o ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Had Phone Conversation With Finnish Counterp ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey Urges Russia, Ukraine to Resolve Tensions S ..

6 minutes ago

Kerry Flying to China, South Korea for Climate Cha ..

6 minutes ago

National Assembly body receives briefing on Corona ..

1 hour ago

US Sees China, Russia Military Advancements as Big ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.