CM, KCCI delegation agree to resolve issues amicably

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that Karachi is the highest revenue-generating city because the provincial government has provided ample business opportunities to the traders.

“The credit of Karachi’s highest revenue generation in the national exchequer not only goes to the traders but to provincial government also which has developed a congenial environment for trade and commerce,” he said this during meeting with delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce (KCCI) at CM House.

CM said he wanted from the business community to portray the city as peaceful, business and investment friendly city of the country,

Shah pointed out that for the one last month, a World Cultural Festival with artists from 44 countries has been in progress. “Various national and international events take place at the Expo Centre Karachi every month, he said, adding that these are loud indicators of improved law and order, stability, ample business opportunities and a conducive environment for people of different professions.

The KCCI delegation raised the issues of utilities such as gas shortage, costly electricity, water, dilapidated infrastructure, transport and others. At this, the concerned ministers discussed the measures being taken by them for the resolution of the issues.

The CM said the Federal government was working hard to reduce power tariffs, and his government was also taking measures to make electricity affordable. As far as the shortage of gas is concerned, he would talk to the federal government to provide gas being produced from Sindh so that domestic and industrial needs could be met.

Senior Minister Transport Sharjeel Memon said that due to ongoing development work of the BRT Red Line, and others flow of traffic has been affected. He added that the pace of work has been sped up so that traffic issues could be resolved.

Memon offered the KCCI members to come over and invest in electric buses and transport, which have excellent returns.

He added that the government would give them incentives. At this, the CM asked his senior minister to visit the KCCI and personally offer them to invest in transport.

Minister Home Zia Lanjar said that the liaison between the police and the business community has been developed. All the issues about law & order of the industrialist were being resolved with their consultation, he said. He directed Additional IG Karachi to coordinate further with the KCCI and other traders’ associations and resolve their issues.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab told the KCCI delegation that the government has started projects to provide them with water for industrial purposes. He said that a desalination plant was being established at Ibrahim Hyderi and the plant to treat wastewater for industrial purposes was also at the advanced stages of the approvals.

Secretary Health Rehan Baloch assured them that the OPDs of Jinnah, Civil and other hospitals would be expanded to meet the growing pressure.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the CM and the KCCI delegation agreed to resolve the outstanding issues between them and the government. The first and foremost issue was depositing the Infrastructure Cess in the Court. They agreed that they would resolve the issues so that the amount being deposited in the court could be utilised for the development infrastructure of the city.

Murtaza Wahab said that Rs 72 billions of water charges were outstanding against the businessmen. At this, the KCCI and the mayor agreed to reconcile the amount and settle the issue.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Jam Ikram Dharejo, Secretary Energy, chairman P&D, Secretary to CM, Secretary Industries, Secretary Local Govt, Secretary Transport, Secretary Health and Additional IG Javed Odho. The KCCI delegation comprised Jawed Balwani, Mian Abrar, AQ Khalil, Ziaul Arfeen, Mian Faisal and others.