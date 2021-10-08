CM Khalid says vast investment opportunities available in GB

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan spent the busiest day in Dubai and briefed the participants of Dubai Expo 2020 about vast investment opportunities available in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan spent the busiest day in Dubai and briefed the participants of Dubai Expo 2020 about vast investment opportunities available in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The chief minister attended the Dubai Expo 2020 and spoke at a special event on climate change and the development of people living in mountainous areas. Talking to the function, he briefed the participants in detail about the features, natural resources and especially the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Khalid Khurshid also visited the Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 where he attended an important function organized by the Pakistan Investment board and briefed the participants on the vast investment opportunities available in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Along with this, the chief minister inspected various parts of the Pakistan pavilion set up at Dubai Expo 2020. On the occasion, Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid commended the organizers for the excellent arrangements made for the establishment of the most beautiful Pakistan pavilion and appreciated the steps taken to best reflect the true identity of the country through the pavilion.