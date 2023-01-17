CM Khan signs summary, advises governor to dissolve KP assembly

(@Abdulla99267510)

The KPK Chief Minister has said that he has fulfilled his duty and vowed to elect his leader Imran Khan as prime minister once again in the next general elections

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2023) Fulfilling the promise of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday signed summary advising Governor Haji Ghulam Ali to dissolve the provincial assembly.

The KPK Chief Minister signed summary and forwarded it to governor.

“Dear Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, I, Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in pursuance of provisions in Article 112(1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, do hereby forward my advice for dissolution of provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 17th January, 2023, at 2100 hours (9pm),”.

The development took place days after Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi dissolved provincial assembly.

Taking to Twitter, KP Chief Minister said that he dissolved the assembly and vowed to elect his leader Imran Khan once again as Prime Minister in the next general elections.

PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier announced dissolution of provincial assemblies to compel his political rivals for early elections in the country.

It may be mentioned here that in Punjab, PML-N finalized two Names including media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi and former Bureaucrat Ahad Cheema for caretaker Punjab CM.

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi had already proposed three names for the said slot after consultation with PTI Chief Imran Khan.