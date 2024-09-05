CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairs Session On Utility Stores Closures
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandaopur chaired a consultative session on the ongoing utility store closure issue and passed directions to study the network of utility stores in the province.
According to Advisor Finance to Chief Minister, Muzzamil Aslam, the Planning and Development Department has been directed to develop a business model for the utility stores.
If found workable, the KP government will request the Federal government to hand over the utility stores in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the provincial government.
He emphasized that utility stores are a great institution that only need proper management to serve the poor segment of society effectively.
He noted that 817 utility stores are currently operational in the province, employing around 2000 workers.
The aim is to revitalize the utility stores and ensure their continued service to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
