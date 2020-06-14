CM KP adviser inaugurates rehabilitation project of Golen Gol Watger Supply Scheme in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada Kailash Sunday inaugurated the rehabilitation project of the Golen Gol Water Supply Scheme that would benefit more than 4,000 people of Chitral.

Golen Gol Water Supply Scheme was destroyed on July 8, 2019 and 40,000 people of Chitral Town were deprived of clean drinking water. Later, they were supplied water from time to time, but from Koghazi to Danin, people faced great difficulties due to lack of water. The water tank of the 107 MW hydropower plant was also destroyed and the irrigation pipeline was washed away.

At the insistence of the people, the provincial government approved a grant of Rs 36.477 million for Chitral Town and Rs 30.340 million for Union Council Koh, which caused a wave of happiness among the people of the area.

The project was officially inaugurated in a simple but dignified manners, following implementation of social distancing and the SOPs issued by the provincial government for safety against coronavirus.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirdada Kailash formally inaugurated the project.

Zahid Hussain, Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, Chitral, said that the provincial government has sanctioned more than Rs. 65 million for this project. However, the quality of the work will be taken care of and we will try to pass this pipeline in such a safe way so that it will not be damaged in case of future floods.

Sharif Hussain, a political and social activist in the area, thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Wazirzada for playing a vital role in initiating the project along with other development work.