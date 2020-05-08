UrduPoint.com
CM KP Adviser Lays Foundation Stone Of Ghiljo Road

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:44 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Excise and Taxation Ghazi Ghazan Jamal laid the foundation stone of Ghiljo to Dabori Road in Ghiljo Upper Orakzai here on Friday. After the inauguration ceremony, Ghazi Ghazan Jamal visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghiljo. He was briefed about the facilities available at the hospital while the needs of the hospital were also explained to him

Ghazi Ghazan Jamal also met with the people people of this remote and difficult-to-reach area and inquired about the treatment facilities there. He also assured the people that such facilities would be ensured to them at their doorstep as desired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

