CM KP allocates a day each week for merged district people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has announced to allocate a day in each week for the people of merged districts to resolve their problems on priority basis.

In a bid to address public problems at the district level, the Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, has decided to dedicate one day every week for merged district matters, said spokesman of Chief Minister House on Wednesday.

As part of this initiative, the general public of merged districts will have the opportunity to meet with the Chief Minister every Thursday at CM House Peshawar from 3pm to 5pm.

District residents are encouraged to avail this opportunity and visit the CM House during the designated time to inform the Chief Minister about their concerns and problems.

In order to effectively address the public issues in merged districts, the Chief Minister will issue necessary directives to the relevant authorities.

The decision by the Chief Minister demonstrates his commitment to ensure that the concerns of the public in various districts are heard and addressed promptly. By allocating a specific day each week, he aims to streamline the process of resolving public issues and provide a platform for directs communication between the people and the government, said the spokesman of CM House.

The initiative has been widely welcomed by the residents of merged districts, who view it as a positive step towards improving governance and addressing the needs of people.

It is worth mentioning here that, it is the second session of these meetings is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 18.

Last week maximum tribal elders visited CM's House and the Chief Minister had issued directives to concerned authorities to resolve their problems on priority basis.