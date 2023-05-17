CM KP allocates one day a week for merged district to listen public problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Azam Khan on Wednesday decided to allocate one day a week to the merged districts for solving the public problems.

According to Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, now the people of the merged districts will be able to meet the Chief Minister at CM House Peshawar on every Friday.

Accordingly, the second session of this series will be held on May 18.

For this purpose, the time from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm has been fixed. The people of the merged districts can visit the Chief Minister House at the appointed time to inform the Chief Minister about their problems.

The Chief Minister will issue necessary orders to the concerned authorities to solve the public problems of the merged districts during the meeting.