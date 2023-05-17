UrduPoint.com

CM KP Allocates One Day A Week For Merged District To Listen Public Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 06:20 PM

CM KP allocates one day a week for merged district to listen public problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Azam Khan on Wednesday decided to allocate one day a week to the merged districts for solving the public problems.

According to Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, now the people of the merged districts will be able to meet the Chief Minister at CM House Peshawar on every Friday.

Accordingly, the second session of this series will be held on May 18.

For this purpose, the time from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm has been fixed. The people of the merged districts can visit the Chief Minister House at the appointed time to inform the Chief Minister about their problems.

The Chief Minister will issue necessary orders to the concerned authorities to solve the public problems of the merged districts during the meeting.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit May From

Recent Stories

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar ..

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar players, historic triumphs

22 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Order of the Union on Mohamm ..

UAE President confers Order of the Union on Mohammed Al Bowardi

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of ..

Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of SCHS’s sponsors

1 hour ago
 Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik ..

Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik Malik

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Cup women’s Cricket: 60 cricketers to ..

Pakistan Cup women’s Cricket: 60 cricketers to feature in upcoming tournament

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision ..

Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision on treatment of natural perso ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.