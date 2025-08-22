CM KP Announces Commendation For Rescue 1122 Spokesperson
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP), Ali Amin Gandapur, has announced that a formal commendation certificate will be awarded to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi in recognition of his exceptional services.
The announcement was made in appreciation of Bilal Ahmad Faizi's professional performance and highly effective media coordination during the recent flood and cloudburst emergencies in the province. Throughout the crisis, he provided timely, accurate, and transparent updates to the media regarding ongoing rescue operations and relief activities.
His efforts were instrumental in ensuring the clear and consistent flow of information to the public and played a vital role in projecting a positive image of both Rescue 1122 and the provincial government.
Commending his dedication and professional abilities, the Chief Minister stated that officers like Bilal Ahmad Faizi are an invaluable asset to public institutions.
He emphasized that such exemplary spirit of public service would be formally recognized and an official commendation certificate would be issued to honor his contributions.
