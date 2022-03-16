CM KP announces increase in compensation for heirs of Kocha Risaldar tragedy

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has announced to increase the amount of special compensation for the heirs of martyrs of the Kocha Risaldar tragedy from Rs. 2 million to Rs. 3 million each Family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has announced to increase the amount of special compensation for the heirs of martyrs of the Kocha Risaldar tragedy from Rs. 2 million to Rs. 3 million each Family.

He made this announcement while talking to a delegation of Imamia Jirga led by Brigadier (R) Sartaj Qazalbash, General Secretary of Imamia Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who called on him here in Chief Minister's House Peshawar on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to CM for Information & Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud and other relevant officials were also present on the Occasion.

It may be recalled here that the provincial cabinet in its meeting held yesterday had approved special compensation of Rs. 2 million each for the heirs of the martyrs of the Kocha Risaldar incident.

In the meeting, the delegates requested the Chief Minister to increase the amount of those special compensations, on which the Chief Minister announced to increase the amount of compensation from Rs. 2 million to Rs. 3 million per family.

Later, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while addressing a press conference with the leaders of Imamia Jirga, said that attack on Kocha Risaldar mosque was an attack on all the citizens of the country.

He said that in the light of the Chief Minister's Special directives, the provincial government was taking steps for the renovation and rehabilitation of the mosque affected in the blast.

He made it clear that the attack on the people offering Jummah prayer in the mosque was not against any single sector particular community but against every citizen of this country.

"The miscreants want to harm the integrity of the country", he said and added that we will defeat them through unity and brotherhood and we will not allow them to succeed in their malicious motives," he added.

Barrister Saif said that the Chief Minister has directed the quarters concerned to extend all possible support to the heirs of martyrs and to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured ones.

He added that in a meeting with the Imamia Jirga, it was also decided that the families of government employees who were martyred in the Kocha Risaldar blast would continue to stay in government residences and their children would be provided every possible support to get the job opportunities according to their qualifications.

On the occasion, the General Secretary of Imama Jirga Brigadier (Ret) Sartaj Qazalbash has said that there were some elements who were playing into the hands of the enemy.

He said that our enemy was trying to destroy the peace of our country, our unity, harmony and Islamic brotherhood in the society but we will never let them succeed in their intentions.