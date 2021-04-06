CM KP approves seven million for the families of 7 martyrs of TSH

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan on Tuesday approved a seven-million-rupee compensation amount for the seven martyrs of Tehrik-e-Suba Hazara (TSH).

CM approved the compensation amount on the request of Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and would be handed over soon one million each to the seven families of martyrs.

On 12th April 2010, at least seven people were killed and over 200 others injured when protesters demonstrating against renaming the NWFP as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clashed with police.

According to details, seven innocent people were killed by the firing of police, later the protestors forced the closure of the Karakoram Highway linking Mansehra, Kohistan, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit.

After passing 11 years even no FIR of the incident was registered and no compensation was given to the families of martyrs which was promised by the then chief minister.