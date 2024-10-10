CM KP authorized to hold jirga for solution of all matters with peaceful negotiations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The provincial peace jirga attended by the leadership and representatives of all religious and political parties here Thursday authorized the Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunhwa to hold a Jirga for resolution of all matters through peaceful negotiations.

The Spokesman of KP Government in a statement here said the grand provincial jirga was attended by Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, CM KP Ali Ameen Gandapur Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam, Speaker KP assembly Babar Salim Swati, leaders and representatives of religious and political leaders including Aimal Wali Khan of ANP, Professor Ibrahim Khan of Jumat e Islami, Mohsin Dawar, Mian Iftikhar Hussain of ANP, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha of PPP, Sikandr Hayat Sherpao QWP, Dr Ebad Khan of PMLN and others here at Chief Minister House.

The Provincial Assembly including leadership of all religious-political parties assigned CM KP the responsibility of conducting a peace jirga with concerned for solution of all matters through consultation and peaceful means. The CM KP has accepted the responsibility of conducting a peace jirga and thanked the participants for reposing trust in him.

The spokesman said the process of consultation and strategy for solution of all matters would soon be completed. On this occasion, Chief Minister KP has announced to hold a peace jirga as host.

APP/fam/