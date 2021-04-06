UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM KP, Barrister Ali Zafar Call On PM

Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

CM KP, Barrister Ali Zafar call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and discussed with him overall situation of the province.

The pace of ongoing development projects in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and the future strategy for new initiatives also came under discussion.

Separately, senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Barrister Ali Zafar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office and discussed with him legal matters.

