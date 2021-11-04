CM KP calls on President Dr Arif Alvi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here ON Thursday called on President Dr Arif Alvi and exchanged views on various matters including law and order situation and peoples' welfare-oriented programs of the KP Government.

Both the leaders also discussed reforms and development process in KP besides others important affairs for well beings of people.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan informed the President about government's people-welfare projects and key reforms introduced for speedy development.

It may be mentioned here that President Dr Arif Alvi was on a two-day visit to Peshawar.