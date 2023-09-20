Open Menu

CM KP Chairs 17th Board Meeting Of Hydel Development Fund

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 08:12 PM

CM KP chairs 17th board meeting of Hydel Development Fund

The 17th board meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydel Development Fund (HDF) was held here on Wednesday with the Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The 17th board meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydel Development Fund (HDF) was held here on Wednesday with the Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Finance, Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Advisor to CM on Energy and Power, Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Asghar Qureshi, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and other board members attended the meeting.

Besides reviewing progress on the decisions of the last board meeting, the forum accorded conditional approval to the proposed funding for hydel development projects for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The Chief Minister on this occasion, directed the quarters concerned to take necessary steps in order to operationalize the province's own Transmission and Grid Company adding that the appointment of the chief executive officer of the company be ensured as early as possible for the purpose.

He termed the establishment of the Provincial government's own Transmission and Grid Company as a good move to improve the power supply system in the province and said that its operationalization will substantially reduce the province's dependence on WAPDA infrastructure.

Azam Khan further directed for necessary steps to immediately make the newly completed hydropower projects functional and added that a feasible strategy in consultation with all the relevant stakeholders be devised for the purpose.

He remarked that public money had been spent on these projects, and their benefits should reach the public without any delay adding that these hydro power stations, once operationalized, will not only help a great deal to reduce the energy crisis but will also increase the provincial revenues.

He also directed the relevant authorities to ensure the completion of all ongoing hydropower projects within the stipulated timelines.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Crisis WAPDA Company Progress Money All Government

Recent Stories

Preventive measures a strong deterrent to cybercri ..

Preventive measures a strong deterrent to cybercrime: Commander-in-Chief of Shar ..

7 minutes ago
 PSEB, SBP jointly arrange Industry Awareness Semin ..

PSEB, SBP jointly arrange Industry Awareness Seminar

3 minutes ago
 Convict sentenced to life for killing man

Convict sentenced to life for killing man

9 minutes ago
 PTA, FIA conduct raids on two mobile franchises in ..

PTA, FIA conduct raids on two mobile franchises involved in issuing illegal SIMs ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to enhance collaboration in hea ..

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance collaboration in health sector

5 minutes ago
 CM's aide visits mineral testing lab, directs meas ..

CM's aide visits mineral testing lab, directs measures to improve performance

5 minutes ago
Levies Force recovers body of man in Dasht

Levies Force recovers body of man in Dasht

5 minutes ago
 Another Mastung blast injured shifted to Karachi

Another Mastung blast injured shifted to Karachi

5 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) awards IPA for establ ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) awards IPA for establishing 5 digital retail banks

4 minutes ago
 SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on d ..

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on digital gateways

22 minutes ago
 ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rash ..

ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 3 cases

5 minutes ago
 Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exp ..

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exposed Delhi's ugly face before ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan