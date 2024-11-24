CM KP Chairs Meeting To Review Security Situation In Kurrum
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 12:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur chaired an important video link meeting at the Chief Minister's House here Saturday to review the latest security situation in Kurram district.
The provincial government's delegation on its visit to Kurram on the special directive of the Chief Minister, submitted its initial report to the chief minister.
The provincial government's delegation comprising provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, former MNA Sajid Turi and Commissioner Kohat Division, Mutasim Billah Shah, met with the elders of Shia community in Parachinar.
The delegation sought input and recommendations from the community for a sustainable resolution to the ongoing dispute.
During the meeting, the delegation briefed the chief minister on the demands and suggestions put forth by the Shia community. It was informed that the delegation will meet Sunni community leaders in Sadda tomorrow today to have consultations for resolving the conflict.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to achieving a peaceful and lasting resolution to the Kurram dispute.
He expressed sorrow over the recent tragic incident, condemning it as highly tragic and heinous and said that the provincial government equally shared the sorrow with the bereaved families.
“The government will formulate its strategy based on the consultations and recommendations of local elders", the chief minister said and added that all legitimate demands from both sides would be addressed. He directed the government delegation to finalize its recommendations after thorough discussions with all stakeholders. The chief minister emphasized the importance of a ceasefire in the region as a prerequisite for progress toward conflict resolution and appealed to all parties to cease hostilities to pave the way for a peaceful settlement of the dispute.
Highlighting the provincial government’s priority for peace, he urged the local elders and community leaders to cooperate with the government delegation and local administration.
Gandapur further noted that negotiations and traditional jirga systems remained the most effective means of resolving such disputes, adding that restoring peace in the region was the foremost priority of his government and the available options would be utilized to achieve it.
