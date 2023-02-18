UrduPoint.com

CM KP Condemns Attack On Police Office In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 04:00 PM

CM KP condemns attack on police office in Karachi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Saturday condemned militants attack on police chief's office located in Shahara-e-Faisal Karachi.

The chief minister, in his condolence message, expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of cops and civilians.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and early recovery of the injured.

