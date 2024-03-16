CM KP condemns attack on security forces check post in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday condemned attack on security forces check post in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

Expressing his grief, the Chief Minister extended condolences to the families of the five personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel and a Captain, who lost their lives in the attack.

He empathized with the bereaved families and prayed for the highest ranks for the martyrs and patience for the survivors.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

Security forces' personnel exhibited bravery in confronting the terrorists, sacrificing their lives for the nation, said Ali Amin Gandapur.

He hailed the sacrifices made by the security forces, emphasizing the nation's solidarity with them in the fight against terrorism.

Asserting that such cowardly acts will not deter the morale of the security forces, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring peace and security in the country.

Ali Amin Gandapur vowed that the sacrifices of the security forces for the nation's peace would not go in vain.

