Open Menu

CM KP Condemns Attack On Security Forces Check Post In North Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM

CM KP condemns attack on security forces check post in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday condemned attack on security forces check post in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

Expressing his grief, the Chief Minister extended condolences to the families of the five personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel and a Captain, who lost their lives in the attack.

He empathized with the bereaved families and prayed for the highest ranks for the martyrs and patience for the survivors.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

Security forces' personnel exhibited bravery in confronting the terrorists, sacrificing their lives for the nation, said Ali Amin Gandapur.

He hailed the sacrifices made by the security forces, emphasizing the nation's solidarity with them in the fight against terrorism.

Asserting that such cowardly acts will not deter the morale of the security forces, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring peace and security in the country.

Ali Amin Gandapur vowed that the sacrifices of the security forces for the nation's peace would not go in vain.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Injured Attack North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Post Government Best

Recent Stories

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad C ..

Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary

4 hours ago
 Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Prod ..

Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..

4 hours ago
 Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Lahore man jailed over second marriage without per ..

Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

16 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

16 hours ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

16 hours ago
 Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan