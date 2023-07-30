Open Menu

CM KP Condemns Bajaur Blast, Directs To Probe The Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 10:40 PM

CM KP condemns Bajaur blast, directs to probe the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday condemned the blast at JUI-F political gathering in Bajaur and directed to probe the incident.

The Chief Minister has directed the police authorities to provide a detailed report on the situation.

He asked to gather comprehensive information about the incident to understand its full impact and take necessary actions accordingly.

Chief Minister Azam Khan has shown deep concern for the injured victims, instructing the hospital administration to ensure the provision of the best medical assistance to those wounded in the blast.

He directed Chief Secretary and Secretary Health for the provision of the best health facilities to the victims.

The incident has caused immense grief and sorrow throughout the area.

The Chief Minister vowed to stand in solidarity with the affected families during this tragic hour.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sunday Best

Recent Stories

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

2 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

3 hours ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

3 hours ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago
Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

8 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

8 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan