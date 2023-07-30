CM KP condemns Bajaur blast, directs to probe the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday condemned the blast at JUI-F political gathering in Bajaur and directed to probe the incident.

The Chief Minister has directed the police authorities to provide a detailed report on the situation.

He asked to gather comprehensive information about the incident to understand its full impact and take necessary actions accordingly.

Chief Minister Azam Khan has shown deep concern for the injured victims, instructing the hospital administration to ensure the provision of the best medical assistance to those wounded in the blast.

He directed Chief Secretary and Secretary Health for the provision of the best health facilities to the victims.

The incident has caused immense grief and sorrow throughout the area.

The Chief Minister vowed to stand in solidarity with the affected families during this tragic hour.