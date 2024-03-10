CM KP condemns blast in board bazar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Ghandapur Sunday condemns blast in board Bazar on main University road and directed Inspector General of Police to submit a complete report of the bomb blast in which two persons were killed and another injured.

Talking to mediamen at the site of the bomb blast, SSP Operation Kashif Aftab Abbasi said that investigation is being conducted to ascertain whether it was a suicide bomber onboard a motorcycle with a facilitator or the explosive material was being carried to one place from other for a major blast planning.

“We are working on it,” he said, adding, two people have been killed, one injured while one person died on the spot".

SSP operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi disclosed that 4 to 5 kg explosives have been used and the investigation is going on, however, it is known that explosive materials were being transferred from one place to another.

What was the target, the investigation is going on, he said. However, the Names of the accused are not being disclosed, SSP Operations said.

He said two persons on a motorcycle were killed in the explosion while one was injured and the motorcyclists are being identified.

The motorcycle was going from Board Bazaar to Nasir Bagh, he added.

He said injured person is undergoing treatment at Khyber Teaching Hospital and initially, the explosion seems to be suicide but investigation is going on.

Soon after the blast, the Police and officials of the security forces cordoned off the area while the Rescue 1122 ambulances reached the spot as soon as the information was received. According to preliminary and unconfirmed reports, a motorcycle exploded in which two people were killed and another injured, Rescue 1122 officials said.

The officials of Rescue 1122 shifted the injured people to Khyber Teaching Hospital.