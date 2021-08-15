UrduPoint.com

CM KP Condemns Grenade Attack In Karachi, Expresses Condolence With Swat Family

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:20 PM

CM KP condemns grenade attack in Karachi, expresses condolence with Swat family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday condemned the bomb attack on a mini truck in Karachi, killing 12 people including six women and four children with scores of others injured.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed sorrow over the death of 12 people from Swat in the incident. The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister condoled with the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the deceased in peace and grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss of precious human lives. Mahmood Khan while sharing the grief of the family, also prayed for speedy recovery of those injured during the grenade attack.

According to reports, twelve members of an extended family, all women and young boys, lost their lives and several others suffered burn injuries in a grenade attack on a mini-truck on the outskirts of the city on Saturday night, last.

A senior police officer, termed it an act of terrorism. The incident occurred in the Baldia area within the limits of the Madina Colony Police Station, Karachi.

The truck was carrying 20 to 25 people, who were returning from a marriage ceremony and was said to be hailing from Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The deceased were identified as Mrs Shaheen Khan, 45; her daughter Nusrat, 25; Sufiyan Shamsheer, 13; his brother Hammad, 11; Usman Khan, 15; Ms Aqsa Sher Ali, 25; Mrs Sharafat Meraj Khan, Mrs Malkiat, 50, Mrs Saleema, 47, one-year-old Zoyan Izhar; Salman, 12; and Mrs Sadaqat Dildar, 40.

