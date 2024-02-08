CM KP Condemns IED Blast In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Thursday condemned IED blast on police mobile in Aslam Gara area of Tehsil Kulachi Dera Ismail Khan.
In a statement, the Chief Minister strongly condemned the attacks. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of policemen in the line of duty.
The CM extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyred.
He prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' status and patience for their bereaved families.
Expressing regret over the loss of lives, the CM emphasized that such cowardly acts would not dampen the spirits of the police force. He wished for the swift recovery of the injured.
Highlighting the sacrifices made by the police for the peace and security of the province, Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah stated that the government and the public stand in solidarity with the police and other security agencies.
"No stone will be left unturned in supporting the families of the martyrs," reassured the Vigilant Chief Minister. He emphasized that the government and the people will not leave the martyrs' families alone during these trying times.
The incident underscores the challenges faced by the police in ensuring peace, and the CM urged unity and resilience in the face of such tragic events.
It's worth mentioning here that at least five policemen were martyred and two were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast took place.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polling underway peacefully in Sargodha26 seconds ago
-
Polling process gains momentum38 seconds ago
-
Security beefed up, polling stations functioning smoothly: CM Baqar10 minutes ago
-
Election process going on peacefully throughout Balochistan: Zubair10 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan visits polling station, reviews electoral process11 minutes ago
-
PEMRA issues show cause notices to 4 TV news channels20 minutes ago
-
Fake policeman arrested from polling station21 minutes ago
-
Tareen hopes strong government to emerge after general election30 minutes ago
-
No major complaints received so far: EC Sindh30 minutes ago
-
AC inspects polling process in Tank area30 minutes ago
-
Bridegroom casts vote leaving wedding rituals incomplete31 minutes ago
-
Political stalwarts cast votes in DI Khan31 minutes ago