CM KP condemns IED blast in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Thursday condemned IED blast on police mobile in Aslam Gara area of Tehsil Kulachi Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement, the Chief Minister strongly condemned the attacks. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of policemen in the line of duty.

The CM extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyred.

He prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' status and patience for their bereaved families.

Expressing regret over the loss of lives, the CM emphasized that such cowardly acts would not dampen the spirits of the police force. He wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

Highlighting the sacrifices made by the police for the peace and security of the province, Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah stated that the government and the public stand in solidarity with the police and other security agencies.

"No stone will be left unturned in supporting the families of the martyrs," reassured the Vigilant Chief Minister. He emphasized that the government and the people will not leave the martyrs' families alone during these trying times.

The incident underscores the challenges faced by the police in ensuring peace, and the CM urged unity and resilience in the face of such tragic events.

It's worth mentioning here that at least five policemen were martyred and two were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast took place.

