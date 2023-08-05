(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan in connection of Kashmir Exploitation Day, on Saturday denouncing the Indian government's tyrannical and unjust measures in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued here the the Chief Minister expressed solidarity with the who have endured state-sponsored terrorism from India over the past seven decades.

He accused the Indian government of depriving the people of Kashmir of their fundamental right to self-determination, emphasizing that the actions taken on August 5, 2019, have only added to the tale of suffering of the innocent Kashmiri people.

Muhammad Azam Khan highlighted the grave violations of human rights in the occupied territory, calling for the attention of international human rights organizations to take immediate action.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continue supporting the ethical, political, and diplomatic struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom.

He urged the international community, including the United Nations and other human rights organizations, to take note of the oppression faced by the Kashmiri people at the hands of the Indian government.

CM KP emphasized that lasting peace in the region hinges on resolving the Kashmir issue and called on the international community to play its part in finding a solution in accordance with UN resolutions.

The Chief Minister lauded the brave Kashmiri Muslims for their resilience against the oppressive Indian occupation.

He pledged the continued support of the government and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the ethical, diplomatic, and political struggle for the freedom of Kashmir.