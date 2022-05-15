CM KP condemns killing of Sikhs, directs police to arrest culprits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan strongly condemned the killing of two persons of Sikh community in Bata Tal bazaar of Sarband here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister took notice of the incident and directed the Police chief if KP to arrest the culprits involved in the incident as soon as possible.

He termed the incident a conspiracy against interfaith harmony and said that justice will be provided to the affected Sikh community.

It is worth mentioning here that two persons riding on motorbike opened fire on two shopkeepers of Sikh community selling spices in Bata Tal bazaar of Sarband and killed Saljeet Singh (42) and Ranjeet Singh (38) on the spot.