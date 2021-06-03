UrduPoint.com
CM KP Condemns Landmine Explosion In South Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

CM KP condemns landmine explosion in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned landmine blast near security checkpost in Kaniguram area of South Waziristan in which one security personnel was martyred.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of one soldier and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and forbearance of the bereaved family.

He said that such cowardly acts would not deter the resolve of our security forces and nation.

The Chief Minister said that our security forces had rendered unprecedented for the restoration of peace and the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with them.

