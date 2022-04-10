UrduPoint.com

CM KP Condoles Death Of Daudzai's Mother

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 08:00 PM

CM KP condoles death of Daudzai's mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of former provincial minister Asif Iqbal Daudzai.

In a condolence statement issued here on Sunday, the chief minister expressed condolence and heartiest sympathies with the bereaved family.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

