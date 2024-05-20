PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Monday expressed shock and sorrow over the death of Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the Iranian president, the foreign minister, and others who died in the helicopter crash.

He prayed that Allah grants the martyrs a high place in Jannat al-Firdous and gives patience to their families and the Iranian nation for this tragedy. The CM said the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand with them in this difficult time and share their sorrow.

