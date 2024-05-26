CM KP condoles death of renowned actor Talat Hussain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur Sunday expressed grief over the death of renowned actor Talat Hussain.

The CM in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased.

The CM condoled with the deceased and prayed for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur shares the grief of the bereaved family, saying that late Talat Hussain, CM rendered valuable services in the field of art.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that the services in acting, directing and sound will be remembered for a long time.

