CM KP Condoles Death Of Renowned Actor Talat Hussain
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur Sunday expressed grief over the death of renowned actor Talat Hussain.
The CM in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased.
The CM condoled with the deceased and prayed for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.
Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur shares the grief of the bereaved family, saying that late Talat Hussain, CM rendered valuable services in the field of art.
Ali Amin Gandapur said that the services in acting, directing and sound will be remembered for a long time.
APP/ijz/1510
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Scrutiny committee meeting on medical grounds retirement cases held in Abbottabad4 seconds ago
-
KP food department to purchase wheat, establish separate vending machines7 seconds ago
-
World Economic Forum lists best countries for tourism in 202410 seconds ago
-
Bus traveling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi meets accident near Qalandarabad13 seconds ago
-
46C temperature recorded in Sargodha10 minutes ago
-
Ministers express grief over death of legendary actor Talat Hussain10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches online portal for sacrificial animal purchases30 minutes ago
-
Alhamra and Qatar Islamic Art Museum forge new cultural partnership40 minutes ago
-
Couple gunned down in DI Khan40 minutes ago
-
Prices of roti, bakery items reduced40 minutes ago
-
Citizen foils robbery, kills suspect in Sarjani Town40 minutes ago
-
SPARC) organizes a policy dialogue on tobacco taxation50 minutes ago