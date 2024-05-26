Open Menu

CM KP Condoles Death Of Renowned Actor Talat Hussain

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

CM KP condoles death of renowned actor Talat Hussain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur Sunday expressed grief over the death of renowned actor Talat Hussain.

The CM in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased.

The CM condoled with the deceased and prayed for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur shares the grief of the bereaved family, saying that late Talat Hussain, CM rendered valuable services in the field of art.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that the services in acting, directing and sound will be remembered for a long time.

APP/ijz/1510

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Talat Hussain Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

20 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

21 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

21 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

22 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

22 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

23 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

23 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan