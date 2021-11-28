UrduPoint.com

CM KP Condoles On Martyrdom Of Two Soldiers In N-Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed condolence over the martyrdom of two soldiers at Data Khel area of North Waziristan.

In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The chief minister said that firing on the check post of security forces the other day was a cowardly act. He said that the elements involved in these incidents could not escape the grip of the law and they should be arrested soon and brought to justice.

He said that security forces always rendered sacrifices for the sake of the country and the nation is stand with them.

