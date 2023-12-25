CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Christmas cake

A Christmas Cake Cutting ceremony was held here in Chief Minister House on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah as a chief guest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A Christmas Cake Cutting ceremony was held here in Chief Minister House on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah as a chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by a delegation of the Christian community from Peshawar led by Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter. The Chief Minister, along with the Christian delegates, cut Christmas Cake and extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community of the entire country and especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister lauded the role of the Christian community in national development and said that the entire nation held this role of the Christian community in high esteem.

He termed the well-being and protection of the rights of minority communities living in the province as one of the top priorities of his government and said that steps would be taken on a priority basis to resolve the issues of all minorities.

On this occasion, the CM directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps to immediately resolve the urgent nature of issues confronting the Christian community and further directed them for special security arrangements in the residential areas of minorities.

Arshad Hussain remarked that his government was planning to launch an employment programme for the youth of the province under which a minimum of five lacs youth would be imparted modern skill training to enable them to get jobs abroad, adding that the youth of minority communities would be given enough share under the program.

The delegation expressed its gratitude to the chief minister for inviting them to the Chief Minister's House and sharing their joys on Christmas. The delegates also appreciated the role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in extending timely support to the effectees of the Jaranwala incident.

The delegation, on behalf of the entire Christian community of Peshawar, felicitated Arshad Hussain Shah for his new assignment as caretaker chief minister and expressed best wishes for his success.