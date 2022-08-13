CM KP congratulates nation on 75th Independence Day

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has congratulated countrymen on 75th Independence Day and said that the day reminds us of the unparalleled struggle and sacrifices of forefathers that paved way for creation of separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has congratulated countrymen on 75th Independence Day and said that the day reminds us of the unparalleled struggle and sacrifices of forefathers that paved way for creation of separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent.

In a message issued on 75th Independence Day of the country, KP CM said on this day we should reaffirm our pledge to work for progress of the country.

He said that it is our collective responsibility to shun difference and join hands to lead the country on the course of prosperity and progress.

He said that we must work in unison to save country from crisis and strengthen its economy.

CM also paid tribute to security forces, police and law enforcers for their sacrifices to maintain peace in the country and added that their services would always be remembered.