CM KP Congratulates Sehat Card Team

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday congratulated the team of Sehat Card plus Programme on successful completion of it's one year.

The Chief Minister said the team had worked hard for success of this historic programme and made it an exemplary health project for the country.

The Chief Minister expressed these views during a meeting with the team led by Riaz Tanoli.

Over 650,000 patients of KP have been provided free treatment under Sehat Insaf Card during last one year.

Besides others chronic diseases, the KP Government has also included treatment of Liver Transplant in Sehat Card Plus.

The Chief Minister highly appreciated performance of the team.

Provincial Minister for Finance and Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra and Member Provincial Assembly, Arbab Wasim were also present.

