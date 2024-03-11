CM KP decides to include seminaries in solarization project

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday decided to include seminaries (Deeni Madaris) in the project regarding solarization of mosques and worship places in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday decided to include seminaries (Deeni Madaris) in the project regarding solarization of mosques and worship places in the province.

He directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps for this purpose and to ensure that all the registered seminaries of settled and merged districts are included in the solarization project.

It is inevitable to convert these seminaries to solar energy for facilitating thousands of students studying and residing there. Under this initiative, solarization of 1000 to 1500 seminaries would be carried out across the province.

He was presiding over a meeting of Energy & Power Department held here at Chief Minister’s House.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Energy & Power Nisar Ahmad and other officials concerned attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed in details about the development projects, administrative and financial affairs and other related matters of the department.

The chief minister has directed the quarters concerned to ensure appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Executive Committee Members of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) as soon as possible.

He termed the timely completion of ongoing Hydel Power Development Projects as of vital importance and directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the projects are completed within the stipulated timelines.

He further directed them to fix the priorities in this regard and added that revenue generating projects be funded on priority basis.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of the Local Government Department, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to release special funds for the payment of salaries and pensions to the employees of financially weak Tehsil Municipal Administrations.

He directed them to immediately release Rs. 1.5 billion for the purpose, adding that all those employees should be provided with two months salary and pension, so they do not face any kind of financial problem during the month of holy Ramazan and on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitre as well.

He said that the TMAs have been suffering from the issue of salaries and pensions for the last several months, due to which employees are faced with severe financial problems.

The chief minister on this occasion, was also briefed and details about the administrative and financial matters of the department and development projects with special focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project. Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub, Secretary Local Government Dawood Khan and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

