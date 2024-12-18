CM KP directs expediting computerization of land records

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has directed the concerned authorities to expedite Computerization of land record in the province and assured that the financial resources required for completing the computerization process will be provided on a priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has directed the concerned authorities to expedite Computerization of land record in the province and assured that the financial resources required for completing the computerization process will be provided on a priority basis.

The Chief Minister also directed to ensure the provision of necessary resources for the completion of Service Delivery Centers (SDCs). He emphasized that completed SDCs should be made operational without any delay for public convenience, and in areas where land or government buildings are unavailable, SDCs should be set up in rented buildings to avoid delays.

The Chief Minister issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding land record computerization held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Wednesday. Provincial Minister for Revenue Nazir Abbasi, Senior Member board of Revenue Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and other relevant officials also attended at the meeting.

The meeting took stock of the progress made on the ongoing land record computerization project in the province. The Chief Minister directed that Patwaris serving outside their designated Mauzas must be relocated to their respective jurisdictions within a final deadline of 15 days. Strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply.

Additionally, the Chief Minister directed for starting land settlement in Nathiagali to prevent possible land disputes in the near future.

He also directed for the provision of vehicles needed for land settlement and digitization in the merged districts.

The Chief Minister stressed that land record computerization is a dire need of the time and an effective way to curb corruption.

He emphasized prioritizing GIS mapping of land records and said that delays or inefficiencies in these projects would not be tolerated. Where staff is needed, temporary arrangements should be made immediately while simultaneously initiating the process for permanent recruitment.

During the briefing on the progress of land record computerization, it was told that out of the 3,562 Mauzas included in the first two phases of the project, computerization of 3,296 Mauzas has been completed, and 2,945 Mauzas have been made live.

The districts of Abbottabad, Mardan, Buner, Kohat, Tank, Shangla, and Hangu are leading with 100% computerization. In Peshawar, the computerization process is 98% complete.

Overall, the progress on land record computerization in the province stands at 83%, while land settlement is in process in the merged districts, Upper Dir, and Lower Dir. In various districts of the province, 23 Service Delivery Centers have been completed, while work on 23 additional centers is in progress.