CM KP Directs For Maintaining Peace In Kurram Through Peaceful Means

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 10:59 PM

CM KP directs for maintaining peace in Kurram through peaceful means

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan here Monday directed the authorities concerned and police of district Kurram to accelerate efforts for maintaining peace there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan here Monday directed the authorities concerned and police of district Kurram to accelerate efforts for maintaining peace there.

Expressing his concerns over ongoing tension at Kurram, the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to work for reducing the tense situation and address all the disputes and problems through negotiations and peaceful means.

He passed these directives during a high level meeting where law and order situation in Kurram was discussed and revived.

IGP KP Akhtar Hayat Gandapor, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Secretary Home Abid Majeed and other senior officials attended the .

The Chief Minister held an appeal to all citizens of Kurram to look above personal interests by striving hard for peace in the district.

He said area development and prosperity was linked with peace and the district would go on road to prosperity through observance of peace.

