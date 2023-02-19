CM KP directs to arrest killers of Maulana Ejaz Haqani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) ::Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday directed police officers to arrest the killers of Maulana Ejaz Haqani who was killed in Masho Khel.

In a message, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the murder and said that the culprits involved in this inhumane act would be brought into justice at all cost.

He also extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.