CM KP Directs To Compliance With Urban Mobility Plan For Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (r) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah chaired a meeting in Islamabad to deliberate on the Urban Mobility Plan concerning divisional headquarter Abbottabad.

In the meeting, senior officials from the National Highways Authority (NHA), Planning Commission, as well as pertinent Federal and provincial officials were also present.

The meeting focused on the approved strategies for constructing an interchange along the Hazara Motorway to facilitate Abbottabad City. NHA has outlined plans to establish an interchange linking Abbottabad and Sherwan Road, while the PC-1 for the proposed project has also been approved by the C&W Department.

In addition to the interchange, the project encompasses the construction of a flyover and tunnel, while the land acquisition process already started. During the briefing it was informed to the participants that to address Abbottabad's traffic issues, the dualization of Abbottabad to Qalandarabad NH-35 road has been distributed into three packages.

Chief Minister Syed Arshad Shah directed NHA and relevant provincial authorities to promptly visit Abbottabad and finalize the execution of these initiatives. He stressed the need for swift presentation of recommendations concerning land acquisition and associated matters to the provincial cabinet for approval.

