CM KP directs to device plan for provision of facilities in RMT in 10 days

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, on Friday directed to device a workable plan for provisions of civic amenities in the newly developed Regi Model Township (RMT) within ten days.

Chairing a high level meeting here to review progress of provision of various civic facilities including electricity, gas, recreational facilities, education and healthcare setups, security arrangements etc. in the newly developed township, he expressed his dissatisfaction on the progress.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash, Inspector General Police Dr. Sanaullah Abassi, Commissioner Peshawar Amajid Ali Khan and Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Zafar Ali Shah, relevant authorities of Home, Health, Education and Local Government Departments, Frontier Constabulary, PESCO and SNGPL attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 70 percent payments have been made against the purchased land for the township whereas work is in progress to clear the remaining 30 per cent of the payments as well.

The Chief Minister directed the high ups of Police and Frontier Constabulary to deploy required strength of security personnel to improve security situation in the township.

He also directed PESCO to take concrete steps to timely complete work on the construction of grid station and transmission lines for uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Regarding the removal of encroachments in the township, Mahmood Khan directed the PDA officials to get the issue resolved.

Regarding the reservations and concerns of Kokikhel tribe with regard to some part of land of the township, the Chief Minister directed to convene a jirga of the concerned political and tribal elders of Kokikhel to resolve the issue through dialogue.