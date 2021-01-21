CM KP directs to expedite work on power supply upgradation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday directed the high-ups of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to speed up work on the upgradation of existing powers supply infrastructure to overcome the issues of load-shedding and low voltage of electricity in the province.

He issued these directives while chairing a progress review meeting here on development projects regarding provision of uninterrupted electricity to public.

Besides, Provincial Minister Muhibullah Khan and MPA Mia Sharafat Ali, administrative Secretaries of the concerned department, high ups of PESCO and other relevant entities attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the progress made so far on the projects being implemented to resolve the issues of low voltage and load-shedding of electricity in the various localities of the province.

The chief minister directed the Deputy Commissioners to immediately identify the lands required for establishing new Grid Stations in the various districts of the province and submit him a report to this effect within the next 15 days.

In their briefing to the Chief Minister, the PESCO authorities told that work on a number of projects regarding up-gradation of electricity infrastructure including construction of new grid stations in various districts was in full swing, however, identification of land for new grid stations in some districts was still in progress which needed to be finalized on fast track.

The Chief Minister on occasion directed the Deputy Commissioners of concerned district to finalize identification of land for the proposed new grid stations within the next two week and submit him a report in this regard.

He termed electricity as one of the basic and essential need of the masses and said that the provincial government will extend its all-out support for timely completion of the projects aimed at to overcome electricity issues in the province.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to start work simultaneously on grid stations, allied transmission lines and feeders etc. so that the projects could be completed in all respects within the stipulated timelines.