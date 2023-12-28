CM KP distributes degrees, awards medals to medical graduates

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, on Thursday paid a visit to the North West School of Medicine, Peshawar and attended the 2nd Graduation ceremony as a chief guest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, on Thursday paid a visit to the North West school of Medicine, Peshawar and attended the 2nd Graduation ceremony as a chief guest.

On the occasion, he distributed degrees, certificates among 148 graduates of MBBS and awarded gold medals to the position holders of the annual examinations of 2017-22 session.

Addressing the ceremony, the caretaker CM congratulated the graduates, their teachers and parents for achieving such a significant milestone in their educational careers.

"Today, we all are here not only to mark the end of an educational phase but to commence a new and practical chapter in the lives of these talented students who have, undoubtedly worked hard to reach this momentous day", he said.

He added that all these graduates are now going to start their professional careers as skilled healthcare practitioners.

The CM urged all the students to stay committed to further polish their professional capabilities, and most importantly, prioritize the well-being of people as the health of our community rests in their capable hands.

He hoped that new graduates will carry forward the legacy of excellence established by the Northwest School of Medicine.

He said that efforts are underway to increase the strength of healthcare practitioners in the province.

He said that our future depends on well educated and skilled youth, that's why, he added that it is imperative to align

our young generation with needs and requirements of contemporary world.

The caretaker provincial government is working day and night on equipping the youth with market-based technical and crash courses so as to send them abroad for employment opportunities, he said. Provincial Minister Masood Shah, Advisor for Health Dr. Riaz Anwar, faculty members and a large number of students and graduates also attended the ceremony.

APP/fam