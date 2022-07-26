UrduPoint.com

CM KP Eager To Establish A Medical College At Mansehra

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

CM KP eager to establish a medical college at Mansehra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq and Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Sultan Tareen alongwith local members of provincial assembly Ahmad Hussain Shan and Babar Saleem Swati visited two different sites on the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan to identify the proposed site of Mansehra Medical College.

According to details, a special team of KMU led by vice-chancellor Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq along with Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Sultan Tareen visited district Mansehra to identify a suitable building for the establishment of a medical college on the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan who was too eager to establish the said college on war footing basis.

Besides other officials two local members of provincial assembly including Ahmad Hussain Shan and Babar Saleem Swati were also present at the occasion.

In this regard, the delegation visited two places, Fatima Jinnah Public school for Girls and Elementary Teachers Training College, and made a detailed review of the various facilities available there.

Later, the delegation also visited various departments of King Abdullah Hospital and expressed satisfaction with the facilities available for the teaching hospital here.

Meanwhile, vice-chancellor KMU Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq while talking to the concerned government officials and media representatives said that he and the Secretary Health were directed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to visit Mansehra, Buner, Charsadda, Haripur and Karak to establish medical colleges in these districts as soon as possible.

He said that the chief minister had given them the task of identifying a government building where there is scope for establishing a medical college on a priority basis and therefore, in this regard, he along with the Secretary of Health visited Fatima Jinnah Public School for Girls and Elementary Teachers Training College.

He said that the feasibility report would be submitted to the chief minister soon and the work on setting up Mansehra Medical College in the proposed building would be started after fulfilling all codal formalities, while King Abdullah Hospital will be attached to this proposed college as a teaching hospital.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Fatima Jinnah Visit Mansehra Charsadda Haripur Karak Buner SITE Khyber Medical University Media All Government

Recent Stories

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

4 hours ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one- ..

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.