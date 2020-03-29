CM KP expresses condolence on demise of Squash legand Azam Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan here Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the Squash legand, Azam Khan.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said late Azam Khan was a bright star in the world of Squash and he and others members of his family have achieved remarkable successes in this sport.

He prayed Allah Almighty to may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.