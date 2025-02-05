Open Menu

CM KP Expresses Condolences On Passing Of Prince Karim Aga Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 09:40 PM

CM KP expresses condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP) Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the Ismaili community in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his condolence message, the CM stated that he stands in solidarity with the Ismaili community during this time of grief.

Acknowledging the late Prince's humanitarian contributions, he remarked that Prince Karim Aga Khan was renowned for his philanthropic work not only in Pakistan but across the world.

He further highlighted the significant role played by Prince Karim Aga Khan in improving the quality of life for people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the northern regions of Pakistan. His unwavering dedication to healthcare, education and social development will be remembered for generations to come, Gandapur noted.

