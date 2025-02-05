CM KP Expresses Condolences On Passing Of Prince Karim Aga Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 09:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP) Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community.
He extended heartfelt condolences to the Ismaili community in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In his condolence message, the CM stated that he stands in solidarity with the Ismaili community during this time of grief.
Acknowledging the late Prince's humanitarian contributions, he remarked that Prince Karim Aga Khan was renowned for his philanthropic work not only in Pakistan but across the world.
He further highlighted the significant role played by Prince Karim Aga Khan in improving the quality of life for people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the northern regions of Pakistan. His unwavering dedication to healthcare, education and social development will be remembered for generations to come, Gandapur noted.
Recent Stories
UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights
UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry
DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partnership for smart energy innovatio ..
UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi
9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launched
UAE leaders send condolences to Aga Khan family
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-Founder, CEO of Palantir Technologies
Abdullah bin Zayed bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM
ADNEC Group announces sponsorship agreement with Calidus for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP expresses condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan6 minutes ago
-
Grand celebration held to mark birth anniversaries of grandson of Holy Prophet6 minutes ago
-
Kohat Division takes leap in education with inauguration of higher secondary school building16 minutes ago
-
Environmental expert urges action as Pakistan faces decreased rainfall, water shortages16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirms support for Kashmiris25 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan25 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day marked with renewed pledge for freedom25 minutes ago
-
Shamim Shawl calls Solidarity Day Pakistanis' ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ to Kashmir26 minutes ago
-
SSP Sethar tightens security for anti-Polio drive in Mirpurkhas26 minutes ago
-
Two-day networking event organizes with European Union’s support36 minutes ago
-
CS for stringent action against illegal animal markets in Karachi1 hour ago
-
PMML arranges Kashmir solidarity caravan1 hour ago