CM KP expresses condolences over martyrdom of soldiers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan Saturday expressed condolences over the martyrdom of a major and a soldier during the military operation in Miranshah.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs. He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for the bereaved families.

"Security forces are making eternal sacrifices in the war against terrorism," CM said in his condolence message.

"These sacrifices of the security forces will not go in vain," Muhammad Azam Khan said.