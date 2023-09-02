Open Menu

CM KP Expresses Condolences Over Martyrdom Of Soldiers

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2023 | 02:10 PM

CM KP expresses condolences over martyrdom of soldiers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan Saturday expressed condolences over the martyrdom of a major and a soldier during the military operation in Miranshah.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs. He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for the bereaved families.

"Security forces are making eternal sacrifices in the war against terrorism," CM said in his condolence message.

"These sacrifices of the security forces will not go in vain," Muhammad Azam Khan said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Miranshah

Recent Stories

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in div ..

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

44 minutes ago
 PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

50 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Sc ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

1 hour ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

6 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

14 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

14 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

14 hours ago
 AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

15 hours ago
 Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan