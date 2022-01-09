UrduPoint.com

CM KP Expresses Condolences With Senate Chairman, Families Of Murree Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

CM KP expresses condolences with Senate Chairman, families of Murree incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed condolences over the death of the brother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow with the Senate Chairman over the death of his brother.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the deceased in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan also expressed sympathies with the family of those who lost their lives in Murree incident due to incessant rain and heavy snowfall.

In a message, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims.

The provincial government shares the grief of the victims, Mahmood Khan said, adding, "May Allah forgive the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved."

Related Topics

Senate Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murree May Sunday Family Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

7 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

14 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

15 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

15 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.