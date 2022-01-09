CM KP expresses condolences with Senate Chairman, families of Murree incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed condolences over the death of the brother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow with the Senate Chairman over the death of his brother.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the deceased in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan also expressed sympathies with the family of those who lost their lives in Murree incident due to incessant rain and heavy snowfall.

In a message, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims.

The provincial government shares the grief of the victims, Mahmood Khan said, adding, "May Allah forgive the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved."